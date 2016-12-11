SantaCon NYC results in 100 summonses, NYPD said

Some SantaCon participants were more naughty than nice.

People dressed as Santas gather for the start of SantaCon on E. 23rd St. and Broadway in NYC, on Dec. 10, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong

Saturday’s SantaCon went off with no major arrests among the bar crawlers, however there were a few dozen naughty incidents, according to the police.

The NYPD said it issued about 100 summonses, mostly for disorderly conduct, in Manhattan.

At the start of the annual shenangians, two protesters used a megaphone to jeer the participants near the Flatiron Building around 11 a.m.

Police handcuffed the pair, one of whom was wearing a red “Make America Great Again,” hat. A police spokeswoman said they were given a summons.

SantaCon organizers said they’ve been working to make the annual crawl less disruptive to New Yorkers by working with the police and encouraging participants to be mindful of the community.