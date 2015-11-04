SantaCon returns to the city December 12

The location in the city has yet to be determined.

Mark your calendars New Yorkers, for better or worse, because SantaCon will be returning next month.

Organizers, who have repeatedly refused to disclose their real identities, announced the controversial bar crawl will take place on December 12 at a location in the city yet to be determined.

“The Elves & I have been tinkern’ in da toyshop, we’re cooking up something brand new this year,” they wrote on the SantaCon website Wednesday.

The police, elected officials and other New Yorkers have tried to get bars not to participate in the annual event due to the reports of public drunkenness, street fights and other mayhem associated with it.

Organizers have said that it is not meant to disrupt the quality of life and it raises money for charity.