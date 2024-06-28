A senior was scammed out of nearly $17,000 in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, in May.

Police said an 87-year-old woman was swindled out of $16,900 last month after falling victim to one of the most notorious senior phone scams where the con artist claims a relative needs bail money.

According to law enforcement, a man posing as an attorney called the grandma on Wednesday, May 29, at around noon, falsely claiming that her grandson had been arrested for DUI and needed the cash to secure his bail.

The victim, concerned for her grandson, gathered the money and met the “attorney” at Fifth Avenue and East 11 Street. The perp took $16,900 from the 87-year-old and fled the scene on foot, going southbound on Fifth Avenue by foot to parts unknown, police said.

When the victim realized she had been scammed, she immediately called 911 to make a report.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos and video of the suspect. He is described as having a light complexion and medium build, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing around 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, white T-shirt, black jeans, and white or black sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential