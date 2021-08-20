Schneps Media Digital Jobs Board Help Businesses Mine Local Talent

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Schneps Media’s community newspapers have always been a trusted source for employers to find quality local applicants. Now, the Schneps Media Jobs Board has gone online, in a convenient, cost effective, and searchable dashboard.

Your ad can be posted throughout New York City, including amNY.com, QNS.com, BrooklynPaper.com, BXTimes.com, and CaribbeanLifeNews.com.

Or for additional exposure, your ad can run across Long Island, including DansPapers.com, LongIslandPress.com and NoticiaLI.com.

To ensure your ads are circulating where potential employees are looking, they’re also distributed through email newsletters and social media channels.

Employers have long known that hiring locally increases the chances of long-term employment, reducing employee churn and training costs. But with Schneps Job Board it’s also cost-effective— compared to sites like Indeed, options are half the price.

And if you want to combine print and digital, you can get one low price.

Interested? Get started here.