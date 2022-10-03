State education department’s plan approved to restart school accountability program

The U.S Department of Education (USDE) has approved the New York State Education Department’s plan to restart the accountability program for the 2022-2023 school year.

The plan addresses any educational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and also modifies accountability indicators and processes to support New York schools.

“The plan approved by USDE lays the groundwork for systemic changes to our state’s accountability plan to make it more responsive to our parents and communities while meeting the needs of all New York State students,” said Chancellor of the Board of Regents Lester Young Jr. “Our accountability system builds on our work to improve academic achievement, provide equitable support systems, and enhance customer service.”

The State Department consulted with multiple education leaders, parents, student assessment experts, local community-based organizations and stakeholders to create the ESSA Accountability State Plan Addendum in August of 2022, which was approved by the USDE.

“Driven by our commitment to developing a reliable, transparent, and better understood accountability system going forward, the restart plan focuses on how we will partner with schools and districts to provide support for improving student learning and academic outcomes,” said Commissioner Betty Rosa, the head of the New York State Education Department.

The approved plan includes modifications to New York’s accountability indicators, revisions to the methodology for determining accountability identifications and modification of exit criteria for identified schools.

To read the entire plan visit the NYSED website here.

amNew York is awaiting comments from the NYC Department of Education.