School bus carrying children involved in Brooklyn crash: NYPD

The crash happened near the corner of Rockaway Avenue and Eastern Parkway, police said.

A school bus crash in Brooklyn injured over 30 people on Tuesday, an FDNY spokesman said. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A school bus with children on board was involved in a car crash in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The bus and another vehicle were involved in the incident near the corner of Rockaway Avenue and Eastern Parkway just after about 12:45 p.m., police said.

An FDNY spokesman said 31 people suffered minor injuries, with six transported to an area hospital, but it did not appear anyone was seriously injured.

Neither the circumstances of the accident nor how many of the injured were children was immediately clear.