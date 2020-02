The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A school bus crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway injured several children on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: NYPL

Five children were injured in a school bus crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 1:09 p.m. on the southbound side of the roadway, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The spokesman said that the bus hit the vehicle in front of it as the driver attempted to stop, which caused the bus to tilt slightly.

Five children were taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.