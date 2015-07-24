Staten Island’s P.S. 22 school choir sings for cancer stricken teacher

The P.S. 22 school choir’s special performance of Martina McBride’s “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” to their teacher who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer has gone viral.

The Staten Island elementary school teacher, Adriana Lopez, was moved to tears after the choir sang their end-of-the-year performance, specially dedicated for her.

“It’s not easy, but I will get through it because I have wonderful friends at this school,” Lopez says in the video.

Although the performance happened over a month ago, the video was uploaded on Youtube on July 21 and already has more than one million views. Take a look, and you’ll understand why.