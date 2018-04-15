News TSA bomb-sniffing dogs, which are critical to the city’s safety, should remain, Schumer says The senator criticized the TSA chief’s suggestion that localities take over the job. Sen. Chuck Schumer points at T-Rex, an explosive-sniffing canine similar to those on the TSA's dog teams. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 15, 2018 2:47 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer lambasted the Transportation Security Administration for proposing local governments assume responsibility for overseeing bomb-sniffing dogs. In a story published on Politico.com last week, TSA chief David Pekoske said the agency does not have enough funding to keep the program going, and he would like to turn the responsibility over to state and local governments. Standing outside Penn Station Sunday, Schumer said the idea of eliminating the VIPR Canine Teams, or Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response, does not make sense. “These dogs can smell explosives in a way that machines often can’t and they’re mobile,” Schumer said, adding that eliminating the dogs is a result of “cost-cutting mania required by the administration.” Schumer said a total of $58 million of the current federal budget has been set aside for the TSA’s 31 dog teams across the country. The city has one team with roughly 30 TSA-funded dogs, which is more than any other locality, according to Schumer’s office. The senate minority leader said these dogs are used at several important hubs, including Penn Station, ferry terminals and airports, and events such as parades and the New York City Marathon. “We are a city of hustle and bustle,” he said, adding: “It would be a huge safety gap because the dogs are able to do things that nothing else — man, machine, or anything else — can do.” A spokeswoman for the TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.