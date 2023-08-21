A 32-year-old scooter driver was killed in a hit-and-run on the Cross Bronx Expressway on Aug. 21.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A scooter driver was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was hit by a 22-year-old man driving a Honda SUV traveling westbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway and Gleason Avenue, according to police sources.

The moped driver was thrown from his bike, suffering severe head injuries when he hit the pavement. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced deceased.

Department sources confirmed that the driver fled the scene, and then drove down the Cross Bronx Expressway where he was stopped by cops just minutes later. Both the 22-year-old driver and a male passenger were reportedly taken into custody. Charges are pending.

NYPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is probing the deadly crash, with several officers combing over the grisly scene that consisted of a large patch of blood, a sneaker, and the scooter itself.

The investigation remains ongoing.