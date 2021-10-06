‘Scream’ celebrates 25 years with special screenings throughout New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Do you like scary movies? That question has been haunting fans of the “Scream” movie franchise for 25 years.

Incredible as it is that a quarter-century has gone by since the first Scream debuted in 1996, you can celebrate the classic this weekend at a theater near you.

This Oct. 10-11, at 7 p.m., at the most spooky month of the year Fathom Events will throw a nationwide celebration of this horror/thriller.

Most are familiar with the main character, the killer known as Ghostface, a mysterious person in black clothing and white and black “screaming mask” with a knife. Directed by Wes Craven, the movie has the classic scenario: a small town where several random kills have happened and soon enough a group of young friends who find themselves in a game “cat and mouse” and become a new target of a serial killer.

“When it comes to suspenseful horror films of the ‘90s, ‘Scream’ revitalized the genre and created a global franchise,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations. “Film fans should get ready and buckle up for a fiendishly clever ride this Halloween season at their local theater!”

The quality of movies has risen since 1996, so Paramount Home Entertainment will improve it by Oct. 19 and for the first time fans can watch a released version in 4K Ultra HD.

For big fans of horror movies. This time after the film, actors who featured in the scenes of “Scream”, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will present vintage interviews with Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and others.

Check it out if it’s playing in your borough:

Queens:

Regal Kaufman Astoria 14, 35-30 38th Street, Astoria, NY, 11101

Brooklyn:

Regal Sheepshead Bay 14, 3907 Shore Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11235

Regal Court Street 12, 106 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201

Manhattan:

AMC Empire 25, 234 W 42nd Street, New York, NY, 10036

AMC Kips Bay 15, 570 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016

Regal Union Square 14, 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13, 247 W 42nd Street, New York, NY, 10036

Staten Island:

Regal Staten Island Stadium 16, 2474 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10303

The tickets can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at the doors of the theaters.