SEE IT: Angry Trump mob violates U.S. Capitol as nation looks on in horror | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hundreds of outgoing president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as the House and Senate conducted the acceptance process for the electoral vote that would certify President-elect Joe Biden’s and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s victory.

The attack put a stop to the process and ultimately led to the House and Senate members to be evacuated as Trump supporters went toe-to-toe with police officers, who were barricading crowds. Trump supporters were able to get inside the building and make their way onto the Senate floor.

Photos from the day show the rally from the outside and inside the building, with many of the Trump supporters carrying Trump and Confederate flags and donned in “Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2020” hats and apparel.