SEE IT: Angry Trump mob violates U.S. Capitol as nation looks on in horror | amNewYork

SEE IT: Angry Trump mob violates U.S. Capitol as nation looks on in horror

Politics

SEE IT: Angry Trump mob violates U.S. Capitol as nation looks on in horror

By
0
comments
Posted on
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.
REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Hundreds of outgoing president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as the House and Senate conducted the acceptance process for the electoral vote that would certify President-elect Joe Biden’s and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s victory.

The attack put a stop to the process and ultimately led to the House and Senate members to be evacuated as Trump supporters went toe-to-toe with police officers, who were barricading crowds. Trump supporters were able to get inside the building and make their way onto the Senate floor.

Photos from the day show the rally from the outside and inside the building, with many of the Trump supporters carrying Trump and Confederate flags and donned in “Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2020” hats and apparel.

Police clear the U.S. Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with security forces as they try to get inside the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police officers stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police officers stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A supporter of President Donald Trump confronts police as Trump supporters demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after bre?ching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Donald Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses, as police move in on the demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

