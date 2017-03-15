Senate confirmation hearings for Trump’s Cabinet picks: What to know

Rex Tillerson, Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions and others nominated by President Donald Trump for Cabinet roles had to be confirmed by the Senate before they could officially take their roles in the administration.

All the secretaries and directors of U.S. departments need Senate confirmation, while advisory roles do not. Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon — Trump’s picks for chief of staff and chief strategist, respectively — are among the appointees who didn’t need further approval.

Senate confirmations of these executive roles require a simple majority, instead of the 60 votes needed to pass legislation. This differs from the confirmation of Supreme Court justices, which requires approval from at least 60 senators.

Here’s what you need to know about the confirmations of Cabinet members and other top roles:

How many appointments have to be confirmed by the Senate?

The Senate must confirm over 1,000 positions in the executive branch, but some will receive more attention than others. The most important positions to be confirmed are the Cabinet members, all of whom need Senate approval. Here are the Cabinet nominees and some of the others who will need Senate confirmation:

Secretary of state: Rex Tillerson

Treasury secretary: Steven Mnuchin

Defense secretary: James Mattis

Attorney general: Jeff Sessions

Secretary of the Interior: Ryan Zinke

Commerce secretary: Wilbur Ross

Labor secretary: R. Alexander Acosta

Secretary of health and human services: Tom Price

Secretary of housing and urban development: Ben Carson

Transportation secretary: Elaine Chao

Energy secretary: Rick Perry

Education secretary: Betsy DeVos

Secretary of homeland security: John Kelly

Secretary of agriculture: Sonny Perdue

Secretary of Veterans Affairs: David Shulkin

Director of National Intelligence: Dan Coats

CIA director: Mike Pompeo

U.S. Trade Representative: Robert Lighthizer

EPA administrator: Scott Pruitt

Administrator of the Small Business Administration: Linda McMahon

White House Office of Management and Budget director: Mick Mulvaney

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations: Nikki Haley

What is the confirmation process?

After a nominee is selected, the individual must be cleared by the FBI. After the background investigation, the nomination is considered by the Senate. The nomination is first reviewed by a Senate committee, which can vote to send the nomination directly to the Senate floor for a vote or can hold hearings on the nomination.

Some committees hold hearings on all nominations, while others only hold hearings for some nominations.

After a committee reviews the nomination, it refers it to the full Senate favorably, unfavorably or without recommendation. A simple majority must be met in the committee to refer the nomination. The full Senate then votes on the nomination, and the nominee needs a simple majority to be appointed.

A committee can also vote to not refer the nomination to the full Senate, which will kill the nomination. In some cases, the full Senate can vote to move the nomination along without a referral from the committee.

Some nominations are able to bypass committee referral as a result of the Senate Resolution 116, which passed in 2011 to allow an expedited process for some positions.

When does the process take place?

The confirmation process began on Jan. 10, 2017 with a hearing for Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general.

Here’s who still needs to appear at a hearing:

R. Alexander Acosta: Secretary of labor

Sonny Perdue: Secretary of agriculture

Robert Lighthizer: U.S. Trade Representative

Here’s who has been approved by the full Senate:

Dan Coats: Director of National Intelligence

Rick Perry: Energy secretary

Ben Carson: Secretary of housing and urban development

Ryan Zinke: Secretary of the Interior

Wilbur Ross: Commerce secretary

Scott Pruitt: EPA administrator

Mick Mulvaney: White House Office of Management and Budget director

Linda McMahon: Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Steven Mnuchin: Treasury secretary

David Shulkin: Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Tom Price: Secretary of health and human services

Jeff Sessions: Attorney general

Betsy DeVos: Education secretary

Elaine Chao: Transportation secretary

Rex Tillerson: Secretary of State

Nikki Haley: U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Mike Pompeo: CIA director

James: Mattis: Defense secretary

John Kelly: Director of homeland security

None of Trump’s nominees have been blocked as of March 15, however, the president’s choice for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration on Feb. 15.