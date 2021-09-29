Senate working to fund gov’t until early December, avoid shutdown -Schumer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate could act as early as Wednesday to fund federal agencies until early December and prevent a government shutdown, moving a bill that would include disaster aid and funding for Afghan refugees.

Democrats are working to prevent default on the nation’s debt obligations, he said, adding: “Time is short. The danger is real.”