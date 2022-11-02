Senior man dies of injuries 6 weeks after being assaulted by teen in Chelsea

A 71-year-old man died of his injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by a teenager in Chelsea last month.

According to police, at 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 15 officers from the 10th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at 288 Eighth Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Brad Boonshaft, at the scene with trauma to his head.

Prior to police arrival, Boonshaft was allegedly punched multiple times in the head by a 15-year-old boy, who was taken into custody at the scene that day.

Boonshaft was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 30.

The 15-year-old, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was initially charged on Sept. 16 with assault. It is not clear at this time if his charges will be upgraded.