Several people injured by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn as driver flees cops

A man behind the wheel of a U-Haul went on a rampage Monday morning, leaving police scrambling as multiple people were injured and reports emerged of a potential bomb threat.

The chaotic scene began at 10:49 a.m., when an NYPD officer attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue, before the U-Haul sped off — hitting a patrol car, along with at least three pedestrians and a moped driver, according to police.

The driver then sped off through Sunset Park, before cops were able to stop the vehicle at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Cops took the man into custody, and the driver is being questioned at the 68th Police Precinct.

Photos from the scene show NYPD Bomb Squad units surrounding the box truck as it lay on the sidewalk.

“We have no idea of motives at this time, but this wasn’t an accident,” said Council Member Justin Brannan.

Police would not confirm the nature of the potential bomb threat, nor why the driver fled the initial traffic stop.

The condition of the injured bystanders is not immediately clear.