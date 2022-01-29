Brooklyn brawl leads to double stabbing, killing one man and seriously injuring another

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One man was killed and another was seriously injured after they were stabbed during an early-morning Brooklyn brawl on Saturday, police reported.

Police said the melee happened at about 3:49 a.m. on Jan. 29 outside the Catrinas Bar and Grill located at 7316 3rd Ave. in Bay Ridge.

According to law enforcement sources, the two victims were part of a large dispute that broke out in front of the location. The argument quickly turned violent, police said, when unidentified, unapprehended individuals attacked both of them with sharp objects.

The suspects were gone by the time officers from the 68th Precinct arrived on the scene in response to a 911 call about the assault in progress.

Cops found one victim, a 22-year-old man, with a stab wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The second victim, also a 22-year-old man, suffered a slash wound to his head, police noted. Paramedics brought him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly dispute can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.