Shakespeare in the Park set to return to Central Park theater this summer | amNewYork

A time-honored New York City tradition is returning this summer after taking a hiatus due to COVID-19.

Shakespeare in the Park will return to the Delacorte Theater, located in Central Park, starting July 5 and running through Aug. 29. The theater will host performances of an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Merry Wives of Windsor,” written by Jocelyn Bioh.

Bioh’s adaptation, called “Merry Wives,” is set in South Harlem among a community of West African immigrants, celebrating Black joy, vitality and laughter. The show will be directed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali.

Information regarding ticket info, performance schedules and COVID-19 guidelines are expected to be announced in the next several weeks. The performances will be held in partnership with New York City officials, health and safety experts, and theatrical unions.

For more information, visit publictheater.org.