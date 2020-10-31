Quantcast
Sheriffs bust massive Halloween rave at Brooklyn warehouse where 400 gathered | amNewYork

Flip Through
Today's Paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your newsletter settings

Manage
Coronavirus

Sheriffs bust massive Halloween rave at Brooklyn warehouse where 400 gathered

By
comments
Posted on
The NYC Sheriff's office raided a big party in Brooklyn on Oct. 31, 2020 where up to 400 people gathered.
Photo via Twitter/@NYCSheriff

Busted! 

Deputy sheriffs broke up an illegal Halloween party in a Brooklyn warehouse where nearly 400 people were caught celebrating Friday night into Saturday.

Authorities broke up a party at 23 Meadow St. in East Williamsburg at around 1 a.m. Oct. 31 and nine people are facing misdemeanor charges and health violations for their part in organizing the event, according to a tweet posted Saturday by the New York City Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department said at least 387 people were partying inside the building owned by Mona Liza Fine Furniture Inc. when the officers shut the shindig down for violating city and state emergency orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Photos indicate costumed party-goers were celebrating the start of Halloween weekend.

According to property records, the two-story building dates back to 1960 and has an approximate lot area of 15,000 square feet. Attempts to reach the furniture maker were unsuccessful.

When reached for further comment, the NYPD deferred all inquiries to the Sheriff’s Department.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC