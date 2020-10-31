Sheriffs bust massive Halloween rave at Brooklyn warehouse where 400 gathered | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Busted!

Deputy sheriffs broke up an illegal Halloween party in a Brooklyn warehouse where nearly 400 people were caught celebrating Friday night into Saturday.

Authorities broke up a party at 23 Meadow St. in East Williamsburg at around 1 a.m. Oct. 31 and nine people are facing misdemeanor charges and health violations for their part in organizing the event, according to a tweet posted Saturday by the New York City Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department said at least 387 people were partying inside the building owned by Mona Liza Fine Furniture Inc. when the officers shut the shindig down for violating city and state emergency orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Photos indicate costumed party-goers were celebrating the start of Halloween weekend.

10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020

According to property records, the two-story building dates back to 1960 and has an approximate lot area of 15,000 square feet. Attempts to reach the furniture maker were unsuccessful.

When reached for further comment, the NYPD deferred all inquiries to the Sheriff’s Department.