By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
Three men were shot inside the Bushwick Playground in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. near the corner of Woodbine Street and Knickerbocker Avenue, an NYPD spokesman said. No children were injured in the shooting, he added.

One of the men was shot in the back and taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in serious condition, per cops. 

Another man was shot in the arm and the third man was shot in the leg. Both of those victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and were expected to survive, the police spokesman said.

As of 7:30 p.m., there were no arrests and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

