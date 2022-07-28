Shooting on Brooklyn street leaves one man wounded: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 7:43 p.m. on July 27 a 39-year-old man was shot outside of Kolly Deli and Grill, located at 2520 Linden Blvd. The victim was hit once in his left leg and in his left arm.

The victim reportedly made it around the corner to 525 Fountain Avenue before he collapsed. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Nissan sedan.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.