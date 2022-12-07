Sundance Oliver, 28, the man allegedly behind a 24-hour shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side that left two dead and another man injured has been medically cleared to be processed through the court system, according to NYPD sources.

Following a 24-hour medical evaluation at Kings County Hospital, police sources say that Oliver was found fit to face justice. Oliver was escorted out of the 77th Precinct in shackles and flanked by detectives where he was taken to central booking for arraignment.

As he emerged from the station, a defiant Oliver yelled at press photographers: “It was me you were waiting for? Well, I am here, God bless everyone.”

Oliver was returned to the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn Wednesday following a medical evaluation at Kings County Hospital. On Dec. 6, after surrendering himself to cops at 7 a.m. that morning, Oliver allegedly had a violent outburst inside the stationhouse, forcing officers to subdue him.

“He was agitated, violent. He picked up and broke some chairs and benches and he was subdued by emergency services,” Chief of Detectives James Essig told amNewYork Metro at a NYPD press conference on Dec. 6.

The NYPD undertook a citywide manhunt for Oliver after he was accused of killing 21-year-old Kevon Langston in the Lower East Side and 17-year-old Keyaira Rattray in Brooklyn, in addition to numerous robberies and assaults, including his own girlfriend.

Police describe Oliver as a decade-long Petey gang member, a group that is reportedly based out of Brooklyn’s Kingsborough Houses.

Top cop Keechant Sewell said on Dec. 6 that she believes Oliver turned himself in because he had run out of places to run, with his face being plastered across the city by police and the press.

“With the dragnet pulling tighter, Oliver turned himself in to officers in the 77th Precinct,” Sewell said Tuesday. “This subject has been arrested several times in the past. Today we begin the process of holding this brazen offender accountable for his actions and delivering justice for his victims, his family, and loved ones.”

Oliver’s alleged reign of terror apparently began after he himself was reportedly shot at while inside a moving vehicle at 444 Ralph Ave on Dec. 2. Police say they also cuffed Brandon Hampton, who they allege fired upon Oliver.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell