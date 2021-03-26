Show your COVID-19 vaccination card and get a free mini cheesecake from Junior's in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you can pick up a sweet treat in Brooklyn from Junior’s Restaurant.

Starting on March 29, Junior’s Restaurant is offering mini versions of their world-renowned cheesecake free for those who show their COVID-19 vaccination card at their Downtown Brooklyn store, located at 386 Flatbush Avenue EXT near DeKalb. In order to qualify, patrons will need to show proof of receipt of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines — one shot will do — any day of the week, one cheesecake per person.

Each free treat is a cupcake-sized version of Junior’s Original New York Cheesecakes, made with a special recipe using fresh premium cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs and vanilla baked on top of a sponge cake bottom. The third-generation small business and Brooklyn landmark became best known for its cheesecake and also offers a full diner-style menu.

The free cheesecake deal will run through Memorial Day, May 31.