Sketch of baby girl found dead in 1993 in Crown Heights released by NYPD

Police released a new sketch Tuesday of an infant found dead in 1993 in Brooklyn, in an attempt to get new tips about the 23-year-old cold case.

The newborn girl was found inside a trash bag in the courtyard of 346 Montgomery St. in Crown Heights around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, 1993, police said. She had a red and white dish towel tied around her neck, they said.

The baby was born the day before she was found in the courtyard, a law enforcement source said. It is believed that she was thrown from a window from either 334 Montgomery St. or 346 Montgomery St., the source said.

The cause of death was determined to be strangulation. She also had a head injury from the fall, the source said.