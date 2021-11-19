Ski-inspired cabins and international cuisine come to Pier 17 for the holidays

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Winter has finally arrived at The Greens on The Rooftop at Pier 17, taking form in private ski-inspired cabins, life-sized mountain ranges and a diverse selection of international cuisine that will instantly transport you to the frosty slopes of Aspen, Colorado or the nippy Catskills of Upstate New York, without ever having to leave the comfortability of Lower Manhattan.

The cozy respite offers a charming escape from the bustling activity of the New York City streets through their magical fusion of “international cuisines and seasonal cocktails, alongside interactive and seasonally specific programming,” according to a recent press release.

The “unparalleled destination,” as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Howard Hughes, Andrew Schwartz, calls it, has been newly transformed from their previous seasons, with a focus on their new “elevated dining experience,” which includes: a Latin inspired “Crispy fish taco, a Japanese Tuna Maki Roll with spicy chili emulsion, and a Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken.”

“This winter season, we refreshed the menu by providing a wide variety of new tasty options – specifically celebrating different regional delicacies from around the world,” said Schwartz.

“So every time our guests dine at The Greens they can look forward to enjoying a new experience.”

Along with the new menu, the exclusive dining cabins —that were originally conceptualized last winter in response to the global health crisis— only enhance the enchanting rooftop atmosphere, as they are each outfitted with the perfect après-ski winter essentials: a (virtual) fireplace, plush seating, and an air purifier to promote an all around relaxed and soothing experience.

Upon ordering your mouth-watering entrée, via your cabin’s private server—who will be wearing a mask—or the contactless QR code that is available upon request, it is recommended that you leave the cabin (with your warm Autumnal cocktail of choice in hand) to experience the winter wonderland that surrounds you.

Not only is the rooftop unveiling a life-sized mountain range sculpture, but it will also be adorned in coruscating fairy lights, and other captivating decorations—all of which coalesce to amplify the alluring view of the moonlit Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge along the sparkling East River.

While the spectacular views and one-of-a-kind experience are what lures visitors to The Greens, the aspect that Shwartz enjoys the most is the sense of community that Seaport fosters.

“Since its beginning, The Greens has incorporated a charitable component that donates a portion of reservation fees to local nonprofits,” says Shwartz, “I’m most proud of this, and look forward to partnering with new organizations to benefit their community efforts.”

In addition, the rooftop and open public space will be accessible for everyone to explore, completely free— including the “community cabins.” However, the cabins on the west side are going to be limited to a “first-come-first-served basis for 60-minute intervals to the public during rooftop hours of operation starting December 1,” according to a recent press release.

After the positive response following last season’s winter at The Greens, Shwartz says, “we look forward to welcoming guests back as The Greens experience has gotten even better.”

The Greens will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner starting on Monday, Nov. 22, and an online reservation for the cabins is encouraged.