Slasher sought for attacking man after trying to sit on a woman on Upper West Side train

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who slashed a man on an Upper West Side train this week.

According to police, at 11 p.m. on Oct. 19, a 26-year-old man and his 34-year-old girlfriend were riding a northbound 2 train at the 72nd Street station. The two were approached by an unknown man who tried to sit on the woman without any prior communication or provocation.

When the man told the suspect to “Step back from his girlfriend,” the suspect then slashed the man in the lower left leg with a kitchen knife. The woman then sprayed the suspect with pepper spray.

The suspect then fled the train and headed topside to parts unknown. Paramedics took the victim to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police released a photo and video of the suspect taken from transit surveillance footage at the 42nd Street-Times Square subway station leaving a southbound N train:

The suspect is described by police as a 50-year-old man with a dark complexion, a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair, and a grey beard, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a black watch cap

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.