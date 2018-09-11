Slashing suspect sought after injuring two in the Bronx: NYPD

Police were searching for a man who slashed two strangers within 10 minutes of each other early Monday in the Wakefield area of the Bronx.

The man, described as about or just under 6 feet tall with braided hair, first walked up to a 29-year-old man and yelled at him at about 1:05 a.m. by the intersection of 242nd Street and White Plains Road, police said. The victim tried to run away, but the suspect punched him and knocked him to the ground before slashing him on the back of the neck several times with a box cutter, police said.

The victim managed to take off his hooded sweater and ran away, police said.

About 10 minutes later, inside a deli just a few feet away, police said the suspect walked up to a 43-year-old man and started to berate him. He then followed the man out of the deli and slashed his right ear with a box cutter, police said.

The first victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said. The second victim drove himself to a hospital and was treated for a small laceration to his ear.