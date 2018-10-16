LATEST PAPER
Small businesses would get help negotiating leases under proposed bill

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez is calling for more oversight of commercial leases.

Vacant storefronts, seen here on Bleecker Street in October 2017, are the focus of a new City Council bill that would place more regulations on commercial lease renewals. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
City lawmakers and small business owners are set to rally outside City Hall on Wednesday in support of a bill targeting commercial lease negotiations.

The Small Business Jobs Survival Act – Intro. 0737 – will be considered by the City Council Committee on Small Business during a public hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The legislation, introduced by City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez in March, would create a new lease program to help small business owners remain in their storefronts by establishing “fair negotiations” standards when renewing commercial leases, including regulations on security deposits, landlord retaliation and conditions that would prompt arbitration.

About 20 percent of Manhattan’s commercial storefronts remain vacant – up from roughly 7 percent in 2016, The New York Times reported, citing a survey by real estate firm Douglas Elliman.

Rodriguez – who represents Inwood, Washington Heights and Marble Hill in Manhattan – suggested that a lack of oversight of commercial lease negotiations has significantly contributed to the rise of small business closures in the city.

Small business owners and advocates were expected to outline how the Small Business Jobs Survival Act could reverse that trend while testifying before the Committee on Small Business.

