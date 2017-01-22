Springsteen praises Women’s March as he kicks off Australian tour

The Boss has backed “the new American resistance” in a pledge of unity with those who took part in women’s marches over the weekend.

Kicking off his Australian tour in Perth on Sunday, Bruce Springsteen told his audience that he and the E Street Band’s “hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of women and men that marched yesterday in every city in America and in Melbourne.”

The 67-year-old rocker continued, declaring that he stands with those “who rallied against hate and division and in support of tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, healthcare, and immigrant rights.”

Back stateside, Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa was seen at a Women’s March in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Saturday. She posted to her Instagram pictures of the scene, attended by a reported 6,000 people.