Stabbing in Queens leaves woman dead, mother injured; boyfriend charged, NYPD says

A man fatally stabbed his girlfriend inside her Queens home early Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to the home on Beach 32nd Street near Seagirt Boulevard in the Wavecrest neighborhood of Far Rockaway around 1:50 a.m., cops said.

Officers arrived to find Monet Franklin, 51, unconscious with stab wounds to the neck and chest, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monet’s 74-year-old mother was also injured. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was treated for a cut on her left hand, police said.

Jonnie Jones, Monet’s 42-year-old boyfriend, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to cops. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Police said it remains unclear what preceded the stabbing.