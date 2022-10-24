Staten Island man cuffed after woman is found in a bin in his driveway: NYPD

A man was arrested in Staten Island after a woman’s body was allegedly found in a bin at his home.

According to police, at 5:48 a.m. on Oct. 21 officers from the 121st Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an aided person at 245 Heberton Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 26-year-old Lahuma Payton unconscious and unresponsive inside a large bin in the driveway.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared Payton dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

On Oct. 22, police arrested 56-year-old Glen Brancato, who lives where Payton was found, and charged him with concealment of a human corpse, criminal tampering and obstructing governmental administration. At this time, police say that it is not clear if Payton and Brancato were connected in any way.

The investigation remains ongoing.