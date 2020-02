Devon Powell was found in the street with severe head trauma.

Kadeesha Williams harvests beets at a large urban farm on Ward’s Island on June 12, 2014. Photo Credit: Flickr/GmanViz

A 23-year-old man was discovered dead in front of a Staten Island bus stop early Sunday, police said.

Devon Powell was found in the street with severe head trauma just before 5:15 a.m. on Arlington Place in the Mariners Harbor section of Staten Island, police said.

He was just a few blocks from his home.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not clear Sunday evening. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death, police said.