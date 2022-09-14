Quantcast
Police & Fire

Staten Island woman charged with stranguling mother to death in shared home

A woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her mother to death in their Staten Island home.

Authorities say that at 11:59 a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman inside 43 Ramapo Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey unconscious in the home.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared Bailey dead at the scene. Her death was later ruled a homicide due to strangulation on Sept. 13.

Bailey’s daughter, 40-year-old Mauri Belarmino, was arrested in connection to Bailey’s death. Police say that Belarmino and Bailey allegedly had a dispute prior to Bailey’s death, which then led to the strangulation.

Belarmino was charged with murder and strangulation.

