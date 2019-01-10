LATEST PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
32° Good Afternoon
News

Firefighter Steven Pollard to be laid to rest this week

Pollard would have had a great career as a fireman, his captain said.

Firefighter Steven Pollard, depicted in a mural by

Firefighter Steven Pollard, depicted in a mural by Kenny Altidor, is being laid to rest Friday in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

The funeral services for the firefighter who died after falling from a bridge in Brooklyn while responding to a crash will be held this week. 

Wake services for Steven Pollard, 30, were being held at the Marine Park Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday. The funeral will be on Friday at the Good Shepherd R.C. Church in Marine Park.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and Mayor Bill de Blasio are scheduled to give eulogies, along with other speakers, a spokesman for the FDNY said.

Pollard, who had been on the job for a year and a half and recently cleared his probationary period,  would have had a great career as a fireman, Captain James Quinn said at a bunting ceremony on Monday. 

“Any job we gave him, he accomplished it. Any task we asked him to do, he did it well,” he said.

The firefighter had been responding to a two-car crash on the Belt Parkway's Mill Basin bridge at about 10 p.m. Sunday when he fell to his death, officials said. He was crossing from one side of the roadway to the other and slipped through a 2.5- to 3-foot gap, falling about 52 feet, Nigro said.

Pollard comes from a family of FDNY firefighters — his dad is retired and his brother is a current member in Brooklyn. 

A benefit fund, Answer the Call, announced on Monday it would provide financial assistance to Pollard’s family. 

“We pledge our support to the Pollard family at this time and will never forget Steven’s bravery and sacrifice,” the organization said in a statement.   

Below are the details of Pollard’s funeral services:

Wake

Marine Park Funeral Home, 3024 Quentin Rd., Brooklyn

Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. 

Funeral

Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 1950 Batchelder St., Brooklyn

Friday, 11:30 a.m.

A committal service will follow at the Green-Wood Crematory Chapel, 500 25th St., Brooklyn

With Anthony M. DeStefano

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

A big chunk of the old Tappan Zee Watch the old Tappan Zee Bridge demolition
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is among the Democrats considering Democrats who might run for president in 2020
Pants arse so overrated
On Friday, a funeral was held for firefighter Steven Pollard, FDNY Firefighter Pollard's funeral draws thousands
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced a 10 days paid vacation time would be mandatory: de Blasio
On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and former Secretary of State Dems introduce abortion rights bill