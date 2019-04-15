Stressed? Who isn't, really.

Money, job performance, health and relationships: these are some of the leading causes of stress in the United States, but that feeling doesn't need to define your day.

In fact, stress is considered a natural and necessary part of the balance of life, according to Dr. Daniel Kirsch, neurobiologist and president of The American Institute of Stress.

“People should become aware of the concept of stress. It’s not a mental health diagnosis. Stress is a normal pattern in life and we can learn to control it,” Kirsch said. “To live a happy life, you need to be aware that your body is programmed like this, and take measures to deal with it.”

Even simple acts like going for a walk, eating a nutritious meal or taking a warm bath can help people reduce stress.

Certain images can also have a calming effect, though Kirsch added that what someone finds relaxing is a matter of individual preference. While some may find natural or architectural fractals stress-inducing, there is research that suggests certain types of these patterns can reduce stress.

“People really see things differently,” Kirsch said. “People can pick whatever they like in terms of what relaxes them. It’s whatever affects them.”

In honor of National Stress Awareness Day on Tuesday, take a deep, calming breath and scroll through these relaxing pictures.

Natural greenspaces There is research that suggests that looking at a lush green, natural landscape can help you relax, but if you really want to up your stress management game, go take a walk in the park.

The color blue Whether you’re looking up at the sky, gazing out over a beautiful lake or staring at your computer screen, the color blue can have a calming effect, studies have shown.

Cute images This may come as no surprise, but pictures of adorable baby animals also can help people relax. Cute images typically make people smile, which Kirsch said is good for managing stress.

Kittens are cute, too Here are some adorable kittens too, because why not?

We can’t leave out baby wild animals They’re just so cute! OK, moving on.

Natural fractals Research suggests that certain kinds of fractals that occur in nature – the inside of a sea shell or a spiral aloe vera plant, for example – can soothe the mind.

Patterns in architecture The same concept can be applied to patterns found in man-made structures, like the dome of the Pantheon in Rome.

Seascapes Ever notice that most people who live near the beach seem more relaxed? Seascapes can offer a trifecta of calm by bringing together a serene natural environment, calming blue colors and waves that create fractal patterns.