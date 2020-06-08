Subway creep sexually assaults two women in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Special victims detectives are looking for the creep who sexually assaulted two women in the subways of Brooklyn and Manhattan on Saturday.

Police said the first incident happened on the morning of June 6 at the 72nd Street station on the 1 line along the Upper West Side.

According to Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, the 35-year-old female victim was sexually assaulted shortly after departing a South Ferry-bound 1 train.

Police said the victim attempted to transfer to a 3 train when the suspect approached and blocked her. He then dragged her to the end of the platform, where groped her and attempted to remove her pants.

Law enforcement sources said the victim managed to run away, but the suspect gave chase and tried to accost her again. The victim managed to fight back and fled the station; she was later taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Less than two hours later, at 1:10 p.m. the creep struck again while riding a Coney Island-bound F train approaching the 15th Street-Prospect Park stop.

Authorities said a 25-year-old woman noticed the suspect watching her. Moments later, the creep approached and punched her, causing her to fall. After she fell, he lifted her skirt when a good Samaritan called out for help.

The suspect departed the station in an unknown direction. The victim suffered scratches and bruises, but was not hospitalized, police said.

On Sunday night, Harrison posted on his Twitter account a wanted flier including the suspect’s image.

The NYPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man believed to be 25 years old with brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He’s shown wearing a Florida Marlins baseball cap, a black-and-olive green windbreaker, blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.