Subway stabbing suspect attacked man near Rockefeller Center station

Police need the public’s help in finding the subway stabbing suspect who attacked a 27-year-old man on board a D train near the 47th-50th Streets/Rockefeller Center station early on Monday morning.

The NYPD released on Tuesday morning video of the perpetrator behind the stabbing, which occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 22 on board a Brooklyn-bound D train.

As the train pulled into the Rockefeller Center station, law enforcement sources said, the attacker approached the victim and engaged him in a verbal dispute. The exact cause of the argument was not immediately known.

Authorities said the exchange of words quickly escalated into a brawl between the two men, during which the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the torso.

Moments later, cops said, the perpetrator exited the D train at Rockefeller Center and fled out of the station to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the Midtown North Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. EMS rushed the victim to Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police describe the subway stabber as a balding man in his 50s with a husky build and a light complexion, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and having a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

He’s shown in the video exiting through a turnstile at the Rockefeller Center station.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.