Suspect cuffed for fatally shooting man in Chelsea: NYPD

A man was arrested for fatally shooting another man in Chelsea last month.

Osvaldo Marrero, 34, was arrested in connection to the shooting of 44-year-old Anthony Holley.

Authorities say that at 9:34 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in need of help at the Fulton Houses, located at 400 West 17th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found Holley unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics rushed Holley to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Marrero was taken into custody on Dec. 20 and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.