Suspect who stabbed man with fork on Chelsea street remains at large

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who stabbed someone with a fork in Chelsea last month.

Authorities say that at 2:30 p.m. on April 10, a 50-year-old man was walking in front of the Salvation Army, located at 208 8th Avenue, when he was approached by an unknown man. The man pulled out a fork and stabbed the victim in the arm.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot southbound on 8th Avenue. EMS treated the victim at the scene.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from nearby the scene:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.