Suspect sought for harassing men with hammer while spewing homophobia in Midtown

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who harassed two men in Midtown last month.

Police say that at 2:30 a.m. on June 25, a 57-year-old man and 52-year-old man were walking in the vicinity of 5th Avenue and East 63rd Street when they were approached by an unknown individual. The suspect pulled out a hammer and menaced the victims while made anti-gay statements.

The suspect then fled into Central Park in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incident.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

WANTED for Menacing in the vicinity of 5 Ave and East 63 Street. #Manhattan @NYPD19pct on 6/25/22 @ 2:30 AM an unknown individual approached two males at the location and proceeded to menace the individuals with a hammer while making anti-Gay statements. Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/fPrE6BthiW — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 7, 2022

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.