Suspect indicted in Manhattan for smacking senior and cop with plate in bloody assault

A grand jury indicted the suspect who attacked a senior woman and a police officer in Manhattan with a plate in a vicious, unprovoked attack, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Marvin White, 39, of Harlem faces first-degree assault and other related charges in the Sept. 24 assault that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. near an urgent care center at 310 3rd Ave. in Kips Bay.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, White allegedly confronted a 77-year-old woman as she approached a nearby urgent care center and struck her without provocation across the face with a plate.

After being hit, court documents noted, the victim followed White for a short distance, then spotted two officers on duty in their patrol car — Saul Rivera and Maria Corbisiero — and asked them for help.

Bragg said that Officers Rivera and Corbisiero then exited their vehicle and followed White — who held a plate in one hand and carried high-heeled shoes in the other.

When the officers approached White, according to the indictment, the suspect allegedly turned around and shattered the plate against Rivera’s face — causing several deep lacerations that required up to 100 stitches to close.

Despite suffering cuts and bleeding, prosecutors reported, Rivera was able to help Corbisiero wrestle White to the ground in making the arrest. But White allegedly continued to resist arrest, leaving Corbisiero with an injured forearm as a result.

White was indicted on Oct. 15 on two counts of first-degree assault, as well as five counts of second-degree assault, and one count each of aggravated assault on a police officer, assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

“Members of the NYPD risk their safety every day to protect New Yorkers, and I thank them for their partnership in keeping Manhattan safe,” Bragg said in an Oct. 15 statement. “I hope the three victims continue to heal from their injuries.”

According to Bragg’s office, White remains held on $100,000 cash bail/$150,000 bond; he is due back in court on Jan. 7, 2025.