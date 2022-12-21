Suspect in Lower Manhattan hurls hate speech and punches victim: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who threw hate speech and his fist at a man in Lower Manhattan.

Police say that at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, a 24-year-old man was in the vicinity of Canal Street and Broadway when an unknown man approached him. The man punched the victim in the face and made statements against the victim’s sexual orientation, including “You don’t belong here, you need to get out of here.”

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.