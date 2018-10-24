An apparent pipe bomb was found in the CNN mailroom in the Time Warner Center and another suspicious device was sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s midtown office Wednesday, the governor and NYPD officials said.

A white powder was also discovered in the package at the Time Warner Center, on Columbus Circle, which was found around 10 a.m., the NYPD said.

The CNN newsroom and the rest of the Time Warner Center was evacuated shortly after the discovery, a police spokeswoman said. The package was removed by the NYPD at about noon and was being investigated.

Cuomo said a device was sent to his office, but did not provide more details.

"What we saw here today was an effort to terrorize," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. "We cannot let the acts of a very few to change who we are."

Two CNN anchors were on air shortly after 10 a.m. when a fire alarm was audible to viewers, and the network went on a commercial break. After the commercials, reporters and anchors were seen on air outside on the street.

“It was orderly, but surprising,” said Emily Koenig, a 23-year-old CNN production assistant, who was on the eighth floor when the alarm went off. “People don’t expect something like this to happen.”

Owen Jenkins, 24, who works at a software company, was evacuated from Jazz at Lincoln Center in the Time Warner Center, where he was helping with an event.

“It’s kind of sad because it’s not really surprising these days,” he said outside the building. “You are aware of it and you don’t expect it but you’re ready for it.”

Suspicious packages also were mailed to former President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Authorities intercepted the package intended for Obama on Wednesday while the package addressed to Clinton was intercepted late Tuesday.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

An explosive device also was delivered Monday to billionaire liberal donor George Soros. Bomb squad technicians detonated it at his home in Westchester County, New York.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement condemning “the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Sanders said.

With Lisa L. Colangelo, Ivan Pereira and Reuters

