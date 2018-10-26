News Suspicious package sent to James Clapper intercepted in midtown, NYPD says The package was reported at a mail facility on West 52nd Street. A suspicious package addressed to James Clapper was removed from a mail facility in midtown, police said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated October 26, 2018 12:16 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A suspicious package addressed to former director of national intelligence James Clapper was found at a mail facility in midtown Friday morning, becoming the 12th suspected bomb sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donal Trump across the country this week. A postal worker at the USPS facility on West 52nd Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, noticed that the package looked similar to the others found earlier in the week, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said at a news conference. “One postal worker, who, when she saw this, recognized it, froze it in the system, and was able to resolve that before it got delivered,” Miller said. The package was addressed Clapper, a CNN contributor, at 10 Columbus Circle, where the network has its New York bureau. Police responded to the mail facility at about 8:15 a.m. and the parcel was seen being transported into the NYPD’s “total containment vessel” shortly before 10 a.m. “I’m really not surprised,” Clapper said on the phone to CNN Friday morning. “This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind.” One person was arrested Friday in Florida in connection to the packages, the U.S. Justice Department and FBI said. Two federal law enforcement officials named the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, born in 1962, and said more arrests could follow. In addition to the one sent to Clapper, 11 other packages containing apparent pipe bombs have been found in several states. The targets include former President Barack Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Two of the devices were found in Manhattan earlier this week. One addressed to actor Robert De Niro was found Thursday in TriBeCa, at a building housing his restaurant and offices. The other was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan and delivered Wednesday to CNN's mailroom in the Time Warner Center on Columbus Circle. None of the devices have exploded and no injuries have been reported. With Matthew Chayes, Anthony M. DeStefano and Reuters By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic What to know about the bombs sent to DemocratsA man was arrested in Florida in connection to the packages, officials said. How the NYPD's bomb truck neutralizes explosive devicesThe NYPD has used a Total Containment Vessel twice this week. Retired detective alerted NYPD to device sent to De Niro: CopsThe device was similar to those sent to prominent Democrats, the mayor said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.