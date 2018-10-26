A suspicious package addressed to former director of national intelligence James Clapper was found at a mail facility in midtown Friday morning, becoming the 12th suspected bomb sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donal Trump across the country this week.

A postal worker at the USPS facility on West 52nd Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, noticed that the package looked similar to the others found earlier in the week, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said at a news conference.

“One postal worker, who, when she saw this, recognized it, froze it in the system, and was able to resolve that before it got delivered,” Miller said. The package was addressed Clapper, a CNN contributor, at 10 Columbus Circle, where the network has its New York bureau.

Police responded to the mail facility at about 8:15 a.m. and the parcel was seen being transported into the NYPD’s “total containment vessel” shortly before 10 a.m.

“I’m really not surprised,” Clapper said on the phone to CNN Friday morning. “This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind.”

One person was arrested Friday in Florida in connection to the packages, the U.S. Justice Department and FBI said. Two federal law enforcement officials named the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, born in 1962, and said more arrests could follow.

In addition to the one sent to Clapper, 11 other packages containing apparent pipe bombs have been found in several states. The targets include former President Barack Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Two of the devices were found in Manhattan earlier this week. One addressed to actor Robert De Niro was found Thursday in TriBeCa, at a building housing his restaurant and offices. The other was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan and delivered Wednesday to CNN's mailroom in the Time Warner Center on Columbus Circle.

None of the devices have exploded and no injuries have been reported.

With Matthew Chayes, Anthony M. DeStefano and Reuters