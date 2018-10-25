At least 10 suspected bombs have been sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump this week, federal and local authorities have said.

The devices appear in similar packaging, with bubble-wrapped interiors and computer-printed address labels and six "Forever" stamps on the exterior, the FBI has said. Each one included a return address for “Debbie Wasserman Shultz (sic),” a U.S. representative and the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, the FBI said.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller described the devices as pipe bombs.

None of the devices exploded, but authorities have stepped up a manhunt for a suspect or suspects.

The packages were sent just weeks before the Nov. 6 midterm elections, when Democrats hope to take control of one or both houses of Congress.

Who are the targets?

George Soros

A small bomb was found on Monday in a mailbox outside the Westchester County home of the billionaire liberal donor. It was later detonated by police.

Hillary Clinton

A suspicious package sent to the former secretary of state’s home in Chappaqua was found late Tuesday during an off-site mail screening, according to the Secret Service.

Barack Obama

The Secret Service uncovered a suspected explosive device sent to Obama's residence in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday during a screening.

John Brennan, CNN

The suspected explosive device addressed to Brennan, the former director of the CIA, was delivered Wednesday to the network’s mailroom at the Time Warner Center on Columbus Circle. The NYPD responded and safely removed the device. A white powder was also found in the package, but it was later deemed not harmful.

Eric Holder

A suspicious package was found at the building housing the Florida office of Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, prompting an evacuation. The package was addressed to Holder, the former attorney general under Obama, but was rerouted to Wasserman Schultz, who was named on the return address.

Maxine Waters

Two packages addressed to the California congresswoman were being investigated by the FBI. One was mailed to her Washington office and another was intercepted in Los Angeles.

Robert De Niro

A suspicious package was addressed to the actor at a property he owns in TriBeCa. The NYPD removed the package shortly after it was discovered at the building at Greenwich and Franklin streets.

Joe Biden

Two suspicious packages addressed to the former vice president were found at a mail facility in Delaware, the FBI said.

How were the devices designed?

The devices have been described as pipe bombs, but experts said they appear to be designed to scare, rather than hurt anyone.

“What they wanted to do was scare people, cause disruption,” Matthew Bradley, a former CIA agent and current regional security director of International SOS and Control Risks, told Reuters. “If they'd wanted to hurt people the bombs would have gone off.”

The packages were poorly designed and suspicious in appearance, said University of Rhode Island chemistry professor Jimmie Oxley, who has built 130 pipe bombs to aid investigators. The envelopes the devices were packaged in are 6 to 8 inches long.

“The small size restricts what materials might actually function in it,” Oxley told Reuters.

What is the latest on the investigation?

Investigators believe all 10 devices went through the U.S. Postal Service at some point, and they are focusing on leads in Florida, a federal law enforcement source said.

No information about suspects has been released as of Thursday afternoon, but they appear to be from the same sender. The bureau released an image of one of the parcels Wednesday and asked anyone who sees a similar package to notify police.

There has been no claim of responsibility.

How has Trump responded?

The president said Wednesday there would be a full investigation and said, “acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

But on Twitter Thursday morning, he blamed the media for stirring up anger and hateful political rhetoric.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," he wrote. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

