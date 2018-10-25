A package resembling the apparent pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats in recent days was addressed to actor Robert De Niro and found Thursday morning at a TriBeCa building where his restaurant is located, the NYPD said.

The package was found sometime after 4 a.m. at the building on Greenwich and Franklin streets, police said. The building houses De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant and the Tribeca Film Center, started by De Niro and film producer Jane Rosenthal.

It was removed by the NYPD and en route to a facility in the Bronx where it would be investigated, Commissioner James O'Neill said in a tweet shortly after 7 a.m.

De Niro, like the other recipients of the packages, is a critic of President Donald Trump. He had hurled an obscenity at Trump at the Tony Awards in June.

Another package, addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, was found Thursday at a mail facility in New Castle County in Delaware, a federal law enforcement official told Reuters.

Earlier this week, seven suspected pipe bombs were sent to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, ex-CIA director John Brennan, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder, California Rep. Maxine Waters and liberal donor George Soros.

The package addressed to Brennan, who is a CNN contributor, was delivered to the network's mailroom in the Time Warner Center on Columbus Circle Wednesday, prompting an evacuation of the building.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the devices, which were packaged in manila envelopes with bubble wrap on the inside and computer-printed address labels on the exterior. Each one included a return address for “Debbie Wasserman Shultz (sic),” a current U.S. representative and the former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI,” FBI director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages.”

Trump on Twitter Thursday morning blamed the media for the “anger” in the country.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” he wrote. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

With Reuters

Check back with amny.com for more on this developing story.