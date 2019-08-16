LATEST PAPER
2 devices found at Fulton Street subway station aren't explosives, NYPD says

Two devices were left at the Fulton Street subway station in downtown Manhattan Friday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Citizen App

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Two apparent pressure cookers and a third suspicious package were found in Manhattan Friday morning, the NYPD said. 

The pressure cookers, which police said did not have explosives, were left near an elevator and on the platform of the subway station at Fulton and Williams streets in the Financial District, prompting the station to be evacuated and snarling the morning commute.

“Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices,” the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau wrote on Twitter at about 8:15 a.m.

The third package was found at West 16th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea and was being investigated, the NYPD said at about 9 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking on WCBS Newsradio 880 Friday morning, confirmed that the cookers found at the subway station were not “actual bomb devices.”  

“There were no wires, etc.,” he said but added that the suspicion is that they were placed to suggest they were explosive.

All 2 and 3 trains were still bypassing Fulton Street, as of about 9:15 a.m., the MTA said, but the other lines had resumed regular service.

W train service and 2 and 3 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn resumed shortly after 9 a.m. Delays were expected on 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains.

With Matthew Chayes

