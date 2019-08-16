News 2 devices found at Fulton Street subway station aren't explosives, NYPD says Two devices were left at the Fulton Street subway station in downtown Manhattan Friday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Citizen App By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated August 16, 2019 9:20 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Two apparent pressure cookers and a third suspicious package were found in Manhattan Friday morning, the NYPD said. The pressure cookers, which police said did not have explosives, were left near an elevator and on the platform of the subway station at Fulton and Williams streets in the Financial District, prompting the station to be evacuated and snarling the morning commute. “Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices,” the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau wrote on Twitter at about 8:15 a.m. The third package was found at West 16th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea and was being investigated, the NYPD said at about 9 a.m. Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019 Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking on WCBS Newsradio 880 Friday morning, confirmed that the cookers found at the subway station were not “actual bomb devices.” “There were no wires, etc.,” he said but added that the suspicion is that they were placed to suggest they were explosive. All 2 and 3 trains were still bypassing Fulton Street, as of about 9:15 a.m., the MTA said, but the other lines had resumed regular service. W train service and 2 and 3 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn resumed shortly after 9 a.m. Delays were expected on 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains. With Matthew Chayes By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.