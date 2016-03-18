Suspicious substance sent to Eric Trump’s Manhattan home, cops say

The NYPD was called to a Manhattan condo building owned by Donald Trump on Thursday for a report of a threatening letter containing a suspicious substance.

Police said officers responded to the call at 100 Central Park South, home to Trump Parc East, around 7:15 p.m.

The letter was addressed to Trump’s son, Eric, who has appeared frequently on the campaign trail with his father.

The letter, which contained threats over Trump continuing his campaign, was being examined by law enforcement experts, a New York City police official said.

“There was a substance inside that is being tested, it’s not lethal,” the official said Friday.

No suspects have been identified and no injuries were reported.

With Reuters.