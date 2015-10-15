Taylor Swift and Idris Elba among chairs for 2016 ‘High-tech’ Met Gala

Exciting details emerged yesterday about next year’s Met Gala — arguably New York City’s most glamorous annual event.

Taylor Swift and Idris Elba are among the co-chairs of the party, The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced in a news release.

“Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology” is the title of the accompanying exhibition at the museum’s Costume Institute. We can’t wait to see what high-tech interpretations Swift (who graces the cover of next month’s Vogue Australia) and other gala guests will dress in.

Back in May, the 2015 gala saw Rihanna, Beyoncé and scores of other A-listers star on the red carpet.

For 2016, Apple’s Jonathan Ive is another co-chair (the tech giant is sponsoring the exhibition), along with Vogue’s Anna Wintour and designer heavyweights Nicolas Ghesquière, Karl Lagerfeldand Miuccia Prada.

The exhibition will include work by Sarah Burton, Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs and many others, in a collection of more than 100 haute couture and avant-garde ready-to-wear designs.

“Traditionally, the distinction between the haute couture and prêt-à-porter was based on the handmade and the machine-made,” curator Andrew Bolton said in a news release yesterday.

He remarked that developments in technology — such as 3D-printing, laser cutting and ultrasonic welding — have blurred those differences.

The exhibition will open to the public on May 5, however star-spotters should mark May 2 on their calendars for the gala.