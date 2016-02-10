Teen girl killed in hit-and-run in Rosedale, Queens, NYPD says

No arrests have been made, cops said.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Netflix

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday in Queens, police said.

Police responded to Francis Lewis Boulevard and Sunrise Highway in Rosedale just after 12:15 a.m. and found the unresponsive victim, whose name has not yet been released. Emergency personnel rushed her to Jamaica Hospital, where she died, cops said.

Police believe that the teen was crossing Sunrise Highway in the crosswalk when she was hit by a dark van. The driver did not stop and instead continued driving east on Sunrise Highway, cops said.

